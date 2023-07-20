Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has requested gas experts to work towards determining the cause of the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
One person was killed and 48 others were injured in the blast during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, overturning vehicles and destroying sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street.
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Lesufi confirmed it was a gas explosion, but the cause was unknown.
The premier said experts raised concern over the stability of buildings in Rissik Street and Bree Street.
He said their main priorities were to assess whether there could be another possible explosion and if there was any damage to buildings nearby.
“Experts can assist us to ensure that the physical infrastructure of the building is assessed as quickly as possible... The main road of Bree Street will be closed off completely.”
He said he would continue giving updates throughout the day.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast
