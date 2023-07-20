[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room t... 24 July 2023 2:57 PM
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court All the news you need to know. 24 July 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country. 24 July 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart. 24 July 2023 12:32 PM
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles. 24 July 2023 9:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services

20 July 2023 11:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Emergency Services
Paramedic

Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to.

Lester Kiewit speaks with David Farber “Medic Dave”, Paramedic with the CSO Medical Response Unit

When emergency services are rushing to their destination, there is often no time to waste.

However, Farber often encounters situations where motorists will not move out of his way when they can easily do so.

This is despite his sirens blaring and emergency lights flashing.

Farber now records many of his callouts and posts them on social media, on his account @medicdave, to show how many motorists refuse to make way.

I have been doing this for over ten years. Unfortunately, I have gotten to a point that it is expected. It is the norm rather than the exception.

David Farber, Paramedic - CSO Medical Response Unit

He says that there has even been an incident where he gave a sideways glance to someone who had been blocking him on the way to a call, and they ended up following him to his destination to pick a fight.

It eventually ended up having to be sorted out legally. It was a very strange incident.

David Farber, Paramedic - CSO Medical Response Unit
@medicdave Join me for 20 minute response shrunk into 9 minutes to get from the cbd to Noordhoek. Some #epic humans on the road and some #disasters #noordehoek #capetown #drivetosurvive #stayalert #oukaapseweg ♬ A Warrior - Lux-Inspira

He adds that there have been incidents where if he had arrived minutes earlier or later the outcome would likely have been different.

Farber says that with his account he just wants to educate and raise awareness, so people know how important it is to let emergency services through when it is safe to do so.

Additionally, he says that it is so important for motorists to pay attention, and check their mirrors, so they know when they need to move.

Listen to the interview above for more.




20 July 2023 11:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Emergency Services
Paramedic

More from Local

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet

24 July 2023 2:57 PM

The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court

24 July 2023 1:35 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © kittisaktop /123rf.com

[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA

24 July 2023 12:00 PM

TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First whale breach of the season spotted in False Bay. Picture: Simon's Town Boat Company

Over-whale-mingly stunning picture captured of first whale breach of the season!

24 July 2023 10:43 AM

Here's to having a whale of a time this whale watching season!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

60-year-old homes in Cape Town 'heritage protected', affecting homeowners most

24 July 2023 10:35 AM

Heritage Western Cape’s CEO Michael Janse van Rensburg and legal advisor Penelope Meyer speak on how this impacts homeowners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison / Picture: Pexels

Station Strangler released on parole: 'The Parow community will never be ready'

24 July 2023 10:25 AM

Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, was released from prison on parole last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'

24 July 2023 9:13 AM

State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Energy expert predicts average of Stage 7 load shedding by 2028

24 July 2023 8:47 AM

The expert called Eskom's inability to finance the power generation needed to expand and strengthen the national grid at the required scale and speed a 'significant' issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country'

24 July 2023 7:44 AM

The VIP Protection officers who brutally assaulted motorists are to appear in court on Monday after being formally charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man passes the scene of a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg explosion: Site must be declared safe before water & power are restored

24 July 2023 7:23 AM

City Power and Johannesburg Water said they would not restore supply to the area affected by the explosion on Bree Street that damaged infrastructure, until the city declared it safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

Lifestyle Sport

Station Strangler released on parole: 'The Parow community will never be ready'

Local

EWN Highlights

Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

24 July 2023 5:48 PM

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

24 July 2023 5:38 PM

CoJ's Makhubele appeals to public to 'respect' barriers at CBD gas blast site

24 July 2023 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA