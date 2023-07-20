International Chess Day: Improve your memory and concentration with chess
It’s International Chess Day!
What started out as an Indian war game has grown to be one of the most recognisable and loved games across the world.
In case you didn’t know, chess is a board game for two players, each controlling an army of chess pieces with the objective to checkmate the opponent’s king.
Did you know that chess has many more benefits, aside from bringing out your competitive streak?
Here’s why you should consider taking up chess:
• Increases cognitive skills such as concentration, patter recognition and decision-making.
• Improved self-confidence and self-worth.
• Increases attention span and memory capacity.
• Encourages the understanding of choices and consequences for problem-solving.
• Offers logical pattern and critical thinking.
• Provides competition, fostering interest and promoting mental alertness.
• Teaches good sportsmanship.
• Improve communication through written and oral presentation skills.
