Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics





Clarence Ford speaks to Sindiswa Mbonambi, an Unemployment Insurance Fund Specialist and Practitioner to answer some basic UIF questions.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mbonambi chats about who (and who doesn't) qualify for UIF, how to register for the fund and why there might be delays with your payout.

Who qualifies for UIF?

People who work more than 24 hours per month

Paid interns

Foreign nationals with a valid working permit

Private and domestic employees

Who does not qualify?

People earning commission because their salary isn't stable

Government workers

How can you apply for UIF?

Register online (especially if you're employed) with the Department of Labour. Mbonambi says there's a video showing you how to register, watch it over here.

Why might there be delays in payouts or approvals?

Mbonambi says delays in payouts or approvals are due to red tape and hiccups in processes - ensure that are you declared by an employer who has no missing information.

If your UIF claim is rejected, Mbonambi says that you can request a reason for rejection and resubmit with the correct adjustments.

The UIF practitioner also recommends using one platform to register and upload all your details and documents on "because they do not update at the same time. Do not not utilise more than one platform at the same time."

Bank verification's may also delay the process - they have to ensure that you're the correct beneficiary for the funds.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.