Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics
Clarence Ford speaks to Sindiswa Mbonambi, an Unemployment Insurance Fund Specialist and Practitioner to answer some basic UIF questions.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mbonambi chats about who (and who doesn't) qualify for UIF, how to register for the fund and why there might be delays with your payout.
Who qualifies for UIF?
-
People who work more than 24 hours per month
-
Paid interns
-
Foreign nationals with a valid working permit
-
Private and domestic employees
Who does not qualify?
-
People earning commission because their salary isn't stable
-
Government workers
How can you apply for UIF?
Register online (especially if you're employed) with the Department of Labour. Mbonambi says there's a video showing you how to register, watch it over here.
Why might there be delays in payouts or approvals?
Mbonambi says delays in payouts or approvals are due to red tape and hiccups in processes - ensure that are you declared by an employer who has no missing information.
If your UIF claim is rejected, Mbonambi says that you can request a reason for rejection and resubmit with the correct adjustments.
The UIF practitioner also recommends using one platform to register and upload all your details and documents on "because they do not update at the same time. Do not not utilise more than one platform at the same time."
Bank verification's may also delay the process - they have to ensure that you're the correct beneficiary for the funds.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Lifestyle
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution
Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy
It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.Read More
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X
Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.Read More
People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits
Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.Read More
SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations
South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.Read More
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy
Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.Read More
Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.Read More
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
More from Local
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA
TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.Read More
Over-whale-mingly stunning picture captured of first whale breach of the season!
Here's to having a whale of a time this whale watching season!Read More
60-year-old homes in Cape Town 'heritage protected', affecting homeowners most
Heritage Western Cape’s CEO Michael Janse van Rensburg and legal advisor Penelope Meyer speak on how this impacts homeowners.Read More
Station Strangler released on parole: 'The Parow community will never be ready'
Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, was released from prison on parole last week.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
Energy expert predicts average of Stage 7 load shedding by 2028
The expert called Eskom's inability to finance the power generation needed to expand and strengthen the national grid at the required scale and speed a 'significant' issue.Read More
VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country'
The VIP Protection officers who brutally assaulted motorists are to appear in court on Monday after being formally charged.Read More