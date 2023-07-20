Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
A kayaker, Paul Rodriguez Jr, disappeared on 11 July after setting out on an excursion on Alaska's Mendenhall Lake.
His boat was discovered overturned, but emergency services have not yet recovered his body.
However, his helmet with the camera attached was found, and the Alaska State Troopers revealed that the footage showed his death according to reports from the Daily Mail.
The fact that they have this record of him drowning is so chilling to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket when his boat was overturned by strong currents coming from a glacier.
Friedman says it is a bit disturbing that people will go to great lengths to record themselves doing extreme things, which can result in their death.
Listen to the interview above for more.
