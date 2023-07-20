#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane
This Sunday, South African actress Carla Classen takes over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday morning, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the 80's and 90's, and share their fondest music memories.
Classen, who plays the role of Dr Karima Salie in kykNET’s new hospital drama series, Hartklop is also known for her role as Pixie in the adventure drama film Stroomop.
She takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am on Sunday, and she's got the perfect blend of old school music that'll bring back memories of your much younger days.
Classen will spins tracks from the likes of Celine Dion, Spice Girls, UB40, TLC and many more.
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
Check out Carla's playlist below:
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'
With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.Read More
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!
Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed.Read More
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months)
'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985.Read More
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book
Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.Read More
Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed
'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists.Read More
Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York
Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome.Read More
Reggae legend Lucky Dube would’ve been 59 today! We still miss him terribly...
The musician from Mpumalanga was Africa’s best-selling reggae artist of all time.Read More
Lebo M headed for divorce after one year of marriage
Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.Read More