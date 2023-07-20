AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane





This Sunday, South African actress Carla Classen takes over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday morning, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the 80's and 90's, and share their fondest music memories.

Classen, who plays the role of Dr Karima Salie in kykNET’s new hospital drama series, Hartklop is also known for her role as Pixie in the adventure drama film Stroomop.

She takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am on Sunday, and she's got the perfect blend of old school music that'll bring back memories of your much younger days.

Classen will spins tracks from the likes of Celine Dion, Spice Girls, UB40, TLC and many more.

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za

Check out Carla's playlist below: