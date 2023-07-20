Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?





Bruce Whitfield interviews organisational politics expert Niven Postma.

Not all managers are great - think David Brent (Ricky Gervais) in the wildly popular mockumentary series "The Office".

But are the days of the middle manager numbered?

Bruce Whitfield gets the views of organisational politics expert Niven Postma, who wears the different hats of adviser, lecturer, keynote speaker and author.

@ belchonock/123rf.com

As with many things in life, in the case of views on companies' management structure we tend to go to extremes, Postma says.

She firmly believes that the engine room of an organisation sits at the middle management level.

Most of my work is with executive teams... but more and more I think we've lost the plot a bit in terms of the people who really make organisations work. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Absolutely... inspiration, perspiration, all the kind of stuff that gets accrued to senior leaders and to executives that is wonderful, it's necessary... but it's not enough. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

When we talk about a revival of middle managers, where have we been and where are we going to? I think where we've been is to valorize and celebrate way too much the power of leadership. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

It's not the executives that do the "dirty work" she notes, that is all left to the middle management levels.

Postma refers to the conversation of the time at the G30 after the global financial crisis which saw the crash of banks.

They realised that crisis was a failure of culture she says, and "failure of culture and failure of conduct are inextricably linked".

What they spoke about is that we need the time from the top, of course we do... but actually what we also need is the message from the middle, and the echo from the bottom... Leadership casts a shadow, but it is not enough. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Discussing the different types of cultures found in different companies, Postma highlights the "squeeze" culture.

She describes this as one where the middle management is "getting it from both sides and in every direction".

Here executives who _can _be out of touch with what things actually take, and people lower down in the food chain who are just fighting to be heard so that things can happen, they land everything on the desk of the middle manager who tries then to do everything. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

When you've got a squeeze culture, with that engine room trying to make things happen but in very difficult circumstances not able to, I think you've got a problem Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

The first step towards solving the problem is acknowledging this reality that there's a focus purely on leadership as the answer for everything, she says.

Leadership does matter... but what we need in management in banks and any other organisation is people who actually understand how that organisation works... You need to respect the role that they play, and you need to support them. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

It sounds simple and it is simple, but it's not necessarily easy when we're always looking upwards and we always think that the answers come from the top. Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Scroll up to listen to this topical conversation