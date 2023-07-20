Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'





Returning a product to a physical store can be a frustrating, time-consuming process.

What's the experience like in South Africa returning something you bought online?

Bruce Whitfield says he does very little non-food online shopping himself because he doesn't quite know how the returns process works here.

"But it does seem like online shoppers in South Africa are being driven mad by what's called 'reverse logistics'".

Whitfield chats to Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.

Schooling agrees that the "reverse logistics" involved are not easy, but says this is a golden opportunity for e-tailers to make a difference by making the process easy.

But is it not a case that it is not that easy for the local e-tailers either, wonders Whitfield.

" They just got the delivery system almost sorted out, even that's not perfect yet and now were asking these guys to reverse it all?"

Well, that is the world of e-commerce, is Schooling's sanguine response.

We've got to remember that it's all about the customer and I think one of the biggest issues e-tailers have is the delivery and the collection. If you look at Amazon, that's coming through to South Africa, they've gotten it right in a lot of instances. Natalie Schooling, CEO - nlightencx

The "secret sauce" in the case of the e-commerce giant getting it right is that the customer is at the heart of what they do, Schooling proffers.

She goes on to say that successful e-tailers really understand that the returns process leads to customer loyalty and to buying more.

It leads to a trust relationship that is so important in cyberspace, even more so than if you're a bricks and mortar. Natalie Schooling, CEO - nlightencx