No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva after the Reserve Bank announced the repo rate would remain unchanged.
- The Sarb has announced a pause in the interest rate hiking cycle
- Three MPC members voted in favour of the decision; two wanted a 25 basis point increase
Good news on Thursday for South Africa's cash-strapped consumers as the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced a halt to the interest rate hiking cycle.
Delivering the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the repo rate will remain at 8.25%.
This means the prime lending rate is unchanged at 11.75%, the level it's at after the last meeting of the MPC resulted in another 50 basis point hike.
As we enter the second half of 2023, near-term prospects for the global economy are broadly unchanged, with inflation easing and growth forecasts stable, the Governor stated.
He then listed the factors that still cloud the picture over the long term.
The longer-term economic outlook however remains clouded by risks to the inflation trajectory, ongoing geopolitical tensions and the effects of climate change.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
For 2023, the Bank’s forecast for GDP growth is slightly higher than in May, at 0.4% (from 0.3%).
Its GDP growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 remains unchanged at 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively.
While headline inflation returned to the upper end of the inflation target range in June, it is forecast to "sustainably revert" to the mid-point of this range by the third quarter of 2025.
RELATED: Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
Regarding core inflation, the Bank says better monthly outcomes have led to a downward revision in its forecast to 5.2% for 2023.
The lowered forecast for 2024 is now 4.9%, and 4.5% for 2025.
RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009
Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to keep the repurchase rate at its current level of 8.25% per year.
Three committee members voted to keep rates on hold while two wanted an increase of 25 basis points.st-block-36
For 2023, the Bank’s forecast for South Africa’s GDP growth is slightly higher than in May, at 0.4% (from 0.3%). Our GDP growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 is unchanged from the previous meeting, at 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively. pic.twitter.com/4pKeFrd3eE' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) July 20, 2023
The Sarb Governor peppered his speech with so many warnings about the inflation outlook that at one point it seemed he was about to announce another rate increase, Whitfield comments.
Was Kganyago simply warning us of trouble to come if we're not careful? he asks Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva.
The pause is not surprising considering the news on Wednesday of inflation falling as sharply as it did, da Silva says.
However, the Governor did mention a number of upside risks, with loadshedding and its costs among them she continues.
Food prices are still a concern as well, even though that continues to trend lower... Loadshedding also could drive food prices higher... Another thing he mentioned is the El Niño phenomeon we're all concerned about because unfavourable weather conditions impact the agricultural sector and that could come through in higher food prices.Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank
Another thing to consider is that some of these upside risks are almost out of our control... It's not happening necessarily because the Sarb hasn't done enough - it definitely has done enough; consumers are feeling the pressure of higher interest rates...Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank
She emphasizes that monetary policy takes around 12-24 months to actually filter through into the economy.
"All the hikes we've experienced since November 2021 haven't been felt as yet, so there's still a lot more pressure that's going to come through."
Nonetheless, da Silva believes the Reserve Bank made the right decision considering where the economy is right now where demand is slowing signs of moderation.
Until inflation moves closer to the midpoint of the target range which is 4.5% I feel the Sarb will remain quite hawkish, even if it's not all of them.Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank
Scroll up to listen to the interview, and watch Kganyago's speech below
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEbhP9O2Ahw
More from Business
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More
SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.Read More
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal
Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers.Read More
Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'
The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.Read More
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?
Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.Read More
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president
Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
More from Local
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.Read More
The Station Strangler: 'No forensic evidence points to Simons as the killer'
Norman Afzal Simons, also known as The Station Strangler, has been released on parole.Read More
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa
South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.Read More
Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said police received information from residents suggesting that the child could have been hit by debris from the blast: “People say the child may be deceased or underground.”Read More
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics
UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund.Read More
[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services
Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to.Read More
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA.Read More
Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'
The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More
Can AI be trusted? Here’s why you'd better think twice
Experts believe that people who come to rely on these AIs will have to trust them implicitly to navigate daily life.Read More
Hanover Park to New York: Local ballet star conquering world one plie´ at a time
Once again, local is ALWAYS lekker!Read More
[LISTEN] 'Saving a drug addict is difficult... but not impossible'
When dealing with addiction, getting help is often a case of life or death.Read More
Own your income by starting to save today - debt counsellor
Registered debt counsellor Wikus Olivier encourages people to start saving, no matter how small.Read More
[PHOTOS] John Maytham goes glamping in the Botswana bush and LOVES it!
'There’s nothing John wants (and needs) more than going to the bush.'Read More
Are you (emotionally) prepared for retirement? Not many retirees are...
Retiring is a huge life event, and can sometimes leave us feeling like we’ve lost our identity.Read More
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics
UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund.Read More