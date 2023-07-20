Streaming issues? Report here
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over

20 July 2023 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Reserve bank
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
interest rate
MPC

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva after the Reserve Bank announced the repo rate would remain unchanged.

- The Sarb has announced a pause in the interest rate hiking cycle

- Three MPC members voted in favour of the decision; two wanted a 25 basis point increase

Good news on Thursday for South Africa's cash-strapped consumers as the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced a halt to the interest rate hiking cycle.

Delivering the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the repo rate will remain at 8.25%.

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivers the MPC statement on 20 July 2023. Image: Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video on YouTube
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivers the MPC statement on 20 July 2023. Image: Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video on YouTube

This means the prime lending rate is unchanged at 11.75%, the level it's at after the last meeting of the MPC resulted in another 50 basis point hike.

mpc-july-2023jpg

As we enter the second half of 2023, near-term prospects for the global economy are broadly unchanged, with inflation easing and growth forecasts stable, the Governor stated.

He then listed the factors that still cloud the picture over the long term.

The longer-term economic outlook however remains clouded by risks to the inflation trajectory, ongoing geopolitical tensions and the effects of climate change.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

For 2023, the Bank’s forecast for GDP growth is slightly higher than in May, at 0.4% (from 0.3%).

Its GDP growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 remains unchanged at 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively.

While headline inflation returned to the upper end of the inflation target range in June, it is forecast to "sustainably revert" to the mid-point of this range by the third quarter of 2025.

RELATED: Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'

Regarding core inflation, the Bank says better monthly outcomes have led to a downward revision in its forecast to 5.2% for 2023.

The lowered forecast for 2024 is now 4.9%, and 4.5% for 2025.

RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to keep the repurchase rate at its current level of 8.25% per year.

Three committee members voted to keep rates on hold while two wanted an increase of 25 basis points.st-block-36

The Sarb Governor peppered his speech with so many warnings about the inflation outlook that at one point it seemed he was about to announce another rate increase, Whitfield comments.

Was Kganyago simply warning us of trouble to come if we're not careful? he asks Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva.

The pause is not surprising considering the news on Wednesday of inflation falling as sharply as it did, da Silva says.

However, the Governor did mention a number of upside risks, with loadshedding and its costs among them she continues.

Food prices are still a concern as well, even though that continues to trend lower... Loadshedding also could drive food prices higher... Another thing he mentioned is the El Niño phenomeon we're all concerned about because unfavourable weather conditions impact the agricultural sector and that could come through in higher food prices.

Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank

Another thing to consider is that some of these upside risks are almost out of our control... It's not happening necessarily because the Sarb hasn't done enough - it definitely has done enough; consumers are feeling the pressure of higher interest rates...

Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank

She emphasizes that monetary policy takes around 12-24 months to actually filter through into the economy.

"All the hikes we've experienced since November 2021 haven't been felt as yet, so there's still a lot more pressure that's going to come through."

Nonetheless, da Silva believes the Reserve Bank made the right decision considering where the economy is right now where demand is slowing signs of moderation.

Until inflation moves closer to the midpoint of the target range which is 4.5% I feel the Sarb will remain quite hawkish, even if it's not all of them.

Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank

Scroll up to listen to the interview, and watch Kganyago's speech below




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
