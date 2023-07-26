Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
26 July 2023
13:00 - 15:00
Empowering South Africans with Solar Solutions - AC DC Dynamics Leads the Way

* 26 July 2023 1:17 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
ACDC
Solar systems
#LoadShedding

A new initiative by ACDC Dynamics enables businesses and individuals to embrace renewable energy solutions.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-messe-frankfurt-south-africa-1png

Concerns around incorrect installations, costs, and misinformation about a solar system's capabilities deter potential customers from incorporating solar as a backup power solution. To avoid disappointments, understanding individual power needs before investing in a solar solution is of utmost importance.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Clarence Ford, Gary Whitaker and Denzil de Bruin from ACDC Dynamics explained the significance of choosing the right solar installer with appropriate certifications and qualifications. It is crucial to ensure that a qualified electrician with PV credentials handles the installation to guarantee seamless and efficient integration of the solar system.

Listen to Gary Whitaker and Denzil de Bruin from ACDC Dynamics and CapeTalk's Clarence Ford below:

The continuous advancements in technology were highlighted, particularly the increasing yield of solar panels, which now stands at an impressive 21 to 24%. However, expecting 100% efficiency from panels is still not achievable with current technology.

ACDC Dynamics provides expert guidance to customers to benefit from detailed consultations, allowing them to receive advice on the best backup system, factoring in essentials such as security lighting, Wi-Fi requirements, and household appliances.

With ACDC Dynamics leading the charge in the electrical industry, they empower South Africans to embrace renewable energy and achieve energy independence. Despite Eskom's efforts to reduce load-shedding wherever possible, the continued use of solar power will ultimately save a business or household money.

For more information visit the ACDC Dynamics website.




