Hanover Park to New York: Local ballet star conquering world one plie´ at a time
Pippa Hudson interviews ballet star Faahkir Bestman.
From Hanover Park in Cape Town to the Big Apple, Bestman was only three years old when he joined a youth development programme to keep kids off the streets - it was here where he was exposed to different styles of dance.
He danced with them for five years, however it was shut down due to lack of finances.
Bestman has since taken up a scholarship at the Joffery Ballet School in New York City, one of the most prestigious dance training academies in the world.
RELATED: Adult ballet is the extraordinary workout you'll want to leave your bed for
Bestman says his passion for dance came from his sister who sadly passed away in 2018.
I danced for her and it made her smile, so it made me feel good while making her feel good.Faahkir Bestman, Ballet star
Ballet is often associated with females, so when Bestman entered the world of ballet he was often met with judgement, both from community members and classmates.
He says it stemmed from a lack of education and knowledge on the art industry.
However, once Bestman started to receive attention from the media, curiosity grew and slowly they become more open to the idea, he adds.
It was a difficult start but it never really bothered me.Faahkir Bestman, Ballet star
Bestman says that he often has moments of reflection on his journey and the doors that has opened up for him, to help him grow and showcase his art with the world.
Back on home soil, Bester is gearing up to take centre stage at the South African International Ballet Competition which returns to the Artscape Opera House next week.
To learn more about the competition, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
