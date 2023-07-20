Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS





Robert Marawa speaks to Philadelphia Union player, Olwethu Makhanya.

19-year-old defender Olwethu Makhanya is the latest South African player to ply his trade in the American MLS after the teenager signed with Philadelphia Union for the next two seasons.

The former Stellenbosch rising star will join fellow young South Africans Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Njabulo Blom and Cassius Mailula, who is expected to join Toronto FC.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Makhanya explained the reasons behind his move overseas.

After the research we did with my agent in terms of the number of players that move from the MLS to big leagues in Europe, we found that the MLS is closer to the bigger leagues than the PSL or even to a Mamelodi Sundowns for example. I’d like to play for Man City in the Premier League someday. I am still young and I need time to develop and adapt my game. Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union Defender

John Stones is someone I have watched a lot there and the fact that he plays in different positions so well is something to admire. One of the players that I have been following in America is Blom and he has been performing week in and out and his performances give me confidence that I can play at that level as well and adapt to the style of play. Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union Defender

🚨 Welcome to Philly, Olwethu!



Philadelphia Union announced they have signed defender Olwethu Makhanya from Stellenbosch FC as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing.



📝 https://t.co/NKKHLbIBIM#DOOP | @primepoint pic.twitter.com/bYOtiLTXwj ' Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 18, 2023

Makhanya is also looking forward to competing in the same league as 7 time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi after the World Cup winner joined Inter Miami.

I wasn’t really following the league until I knew there was a team in for me and then started watching some of the games. Ever since I was young I have been praising Messi and I never thought we would be in the same league fighting for the same title. I am going to do my best to represent the country on that side. Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union Defender

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS