Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media

Chippa United coach, Morgan Mammila says the club got what they wanted from their open invitation that was posted on social media.

On Thursday, the club took the bold and rather unorthodox approach of advertising for a new left back.

The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mammila backed their recruitment approach.

📣Calling All Football Enthusiasts!🌶️🔥Chippa United is looking to recruit a left-back! Submit your player profile to scout@chippaunitedfc.co.za pic.twitter.com/1bwTPmYnMC ' Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 19, 2023

It’s unique, unfortunately people have responded otherwise to the letter. To be honest it looks like it was amateurish from a distance, but the results that came in within 12 hours was overwhelming. Morgan Mammila, Chippa United Coach

More than five foreign players have responded and we have opened doors for all agents and players. Even when we threw out the advert, we knew we would get a lot of random responses but we have got three players that met the requirements and they look good. Morgan Mammila, Chippa United Coach

In terms of preparations on the field, the team has spent their pre-season in KZN and Mammila is confident of a good start to the season.

Good Morning, @DSTVPremiership The Chilli Boys are asking when will the fixtures be released 😁. We're ready to start the season 👀⚽️#AyeyeChilliBoys #PrideOfEC #Dstv 🔥❤️🌶️ pic.twitter.com/dOerUJhPav ' Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 5, 2023

I’m happy with what I have seen so far and there is a difference to years before. There is an improvement in mentality and on the field it is better as well. I believe we are in a good position. The new players have adapted really quickly to the new systems and there is a good identity to the team which is important. Morgan Mammila, Chippa United Coach

The target is top 8 and it’s a dream for all coaches to be in that bracket before looking at African qualification. The chairman wanted me to continue where I left off. There will be close to 4 or 5 players that will be unveiled next week and they have been part of the pre-season preparations. Morgan Mammila, Chippa United Coach

This article first appeared on 947 : Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media