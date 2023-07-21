Buildings near Joburg gas explosion site safe for occupation - CoJ
JOHANNESBURG - The buildings near the Bree Street gas explosion site in central Johannesburg have been deemed safe for occupation.
The city's engineers assessed the safety of the nearby structures, following the explosion on Bree Street and Rissik Street on Wednesday afternoon.
City manager Floyd Brink said the structural integrity of the buildings remained intact.
He said that people won't have to be evacuated from residential buildings.
ALSO READ:
-
'Certain institutions' to be interviewed in connection with JHB blast - Lesufi
-
Majority of patients injured in Joburg gas explosion discharged from hospital
-
CoJ weighs CBD evacuations as gas smell lingers in wake of explosion
-
Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child
-
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
Brink said the city would provide water tankers and mobile sanitation facilities to the residents - while repairs to its water systems continued.
“We sent through a technical team of civil engineers and structural engineers, and they’ve now inspected those buildings, and at this stage we can report to you that there are no signs of failure that have been detected, and the buildings are regarded, at this point, as structurally sound for occupation.”
He added that the city's technical teams also assessed the gas leak as residents complained about a pungent smell near the explosion site.
“We’ve been assured by the environmental services and the air quality controllers of the city that the gas leaking into the atmosphere poses no risk to residents as the concentration reduces rapidly in open air. As and when there is a level of leak and the smell, it then subsides quite quickly.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Buildings near Joburg gas explosion site safe for occupation - CoJ
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin
All the news you need to know.Read More
'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO
The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice.Read More
Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August
From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why
Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood.Read More
Malema inept slaughter video sparks outrage: 'It's obvious the animal suffered'
Footage of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow is causing outrage.Read More
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
JHB explosion: what gas could cause a blast like this?
The cause of the explosion in Johannesburg CBD is still being investigated, but it looks likely that it is related to gas.Read More
CoJ engineers narrow down Joburg gas explosion to three possible causes
Investigations are under way to fathom the exact cause of the disaster in the next few days. The blast caused massive infrastructure damage to the city’s roads, injuring more than 40 people and killing one.Read More
Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said South African envoys would continue to speak to diplomats around the world to explain government's non-aligned position, which he reiterated was not the same as being neutral.Read More