Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so
Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Sussman, elections analyst.
Many people have theorised that the ANC could lose its majority in the next elections.
However, the by-elections across the country have been painting a different picture.
The ANC came out with six victories, the DA and IFP with two, and the Patriotic Alliance had one.
In the 11 by-elections, none of the other parties secured any wards.
Sussman says these by-elections are not a definite bellwether for the national elections, but he adds that we can learn something from the results.
When you have election after election in a particular part of the country… then we can start building patterns, particularly if the results hold over a period of time.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst
In addition, he says smaller local parties seem to be performing strongly as voters have grown tired of the national parties.
However, he says they are not likely to perform well in national elections.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
