Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why
Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales, about why there's an increase in the price of wood, as temperatures drop, and demand for cosy, warm fires in homes rises.
Listen to Weber's explanation below.
Weber says the increase in the price of wood is largely due to "supply and demand" - this is why you might be paying about R90 to R100 for a 20-kilogramme of Kameeldoring.
He adds that as inflation rises, it affects the cost of living and various household essentials - and it also affects firewood prices because production and transportation costs of firewood have increased.
The firewood store owner also mentioned that you might also be paying a bit extra for convenience - having firewood stocked at a nearby store or local garage will cost more than buying wood from a wood supplier.
Weber says that Namibian hardwood has been unexpectedly more expensive lately because of damages to roads in Namibia, affecting exporting costs.
Blue Gum wood has also been more costly because the extraction process has become more complicated.
For the best bang for your buck, Weber says that you should get your wood from local suppliers who are generally cheaper than retail stores.
