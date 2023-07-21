Malema inept slaughter video sparks outrage: 'It's obvious the animal suffered'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Angus McIntosh, CEO of Farmer Angus.
Malema ineptly slaughtered a cow for the EFF’s 10th birthday celebration, and a video of the event is leading to calls for an NSPCA investigation.
The EFF leader was seen repeatedly plunging a small knife into the cow’s neck and people are asking why no one intervened to ensure a quick and humane slaughter.
McIntosh says it looks like Malema was attempting to sever the animal’s spinal cord.
He says that he grew up in KwaZulu Natal where he's been to ceremonies where animals are slaughtered, usually while restrained with a cloth over their eyes.
As soon as the cloth is placed over their eyes, they are much calmer.Angus McIntosh, CEO - Farmer Angus
He explains that the person doing the slaughtering would do so with a single stab that instantly drops the animal.
Because of the sensitivity of Malema... no one is going to stop him, but there is a very simple way to have done it.Angus McIntosh, CEO - Farmer Angus
McIntosh explains there are many traditional ways of slaughtering animals that are humane and minimises suffering.
We don’t need the SPCA to tell you that the animal suffered. It is pretty obvious that the animal suffered.Angus McIntosh, CEO - Farmer Angus
CONTENT WARNING: Graphic video.
♦️Must Watch♦️' Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 13, 2023
The EFF Ceremonial Slaughter of livestock received as part of the 10th Anniversary donation is currently underway at Portion 39 farm, Koestersfontein 45, Magaliesburg, Gauteng led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema.
We are counting down to the mother of all anniversaries!… pic.twitter.com/w2zyDcqwUO
Listen to the interview for more.
