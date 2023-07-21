[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Clarence Ford interviews Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer for Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT).
Dubbed as the ‘oldest profession’ in the world, like it or not sex work has been around for thousands of years.
Over the years, sex work has become less of a taboo subject due to platforms like ‘OnlyFans’.
Despite this, it's still illegal in South Africa.
In May, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development disclosed that Parliament’s draft bill to decriminalise sex work was to be revised yet again, which led to over 100 sex workers marching to express their frustrations about the delay.
RELATED: Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
RELATED: ‘Decriminalising Sex work is moral’ - SWEAT's Megan Lessing
RELATED: (LISTEN) The history of sex work in Cape Town
Lessing is calling on the Department to appeal the provisions that makes the buying and selling of sex illegal.
She adds that as long as sex work remains illegal, the stigmas, safety and well-being of the workers are gravely impacted.
Many workers have chosen this field of work, not necessarily because they want sex but because they have mouths to feed, bodies to clothe and they need that source of income.
Timing remains an issue – elections are coming up, therefore, when the bill is finally introduced and implemented, it will be done so to an entirely new Parliament, which will result in further delays.
Lessing adds that the decriminalisation of sex work will be beneficial for both the worker and the client/buyer.
For us that means more delays, and I think this is where the frustration comes in.Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer – Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce
The more that this bill is delayed, the bigger that impact will be.Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer – Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Sweat
