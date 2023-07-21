Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August





The Netball World Cup kicks off on Friday, 28 July so the following road closures is underway in various parts of the City until 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue including the slip lanes off Nelson Mandela Boulevard between Buitengracht Street and Lower Long Street closes from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue between Lower Loop Street and Buitengracht, Westbound closes from 10am, 20 July to 5am, 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht, Eastbound closes at 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht, Westbound with restrictions to the right lane and soft closure from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Lower Long Street between FW de Klerk Boulevard and Walter Sisulu Avenue with full closure, southbound from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August with northbound lane restrictions.

Lower Loop Street between Wharf Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue with Lane restrictions from 8am, 20 July to 10am, 25 July and full closure from 25 July at 10am to 5am, 7 August.

Lower Loop Street between Hans Strijdom Avenue and Wharf Street from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Wharf Street, Cullinan Street between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Lower Loop Street closes from 8am, 20 July to 5am, 7 August.

FW de Klerk Boulevard between Heerengracht and Lower Long Street from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Rua Bartholomeu Dias Street between Heerengracht and Salazar Square closes from 10am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue between Buitengracht Street and Lower Loop Street with parking restrictions from 5am, 20 July to 5am, 7 August.

Walter Sisulu Avenue between Heerengracht and Lower Long Street sees parking restrictions from 5am, 25 July to 5am, 7 August.

Cullinan Street between Wharf Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue has parking restrictions from 5am, 15 July to 5am to 5pm, 7 August.

Wharf Street between Lower Loop Street and Cullinan Street has parking restrictions at 5am, 15 July and 5am to 5pm, 7 August.

Lower Loop Street between Wharf Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue has lane restrictions at 5am, 15 July and 5am to 5pm, 7 August.

Heerengracht northbound between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Hertzog Boulevard with parking restrictions and reserved parking for e-hailing operations from 5am, 26 July to 11pm, 6 August.

Lower Long Street between Jetty and Wharf Street Parking with restrictions and reserved parking for disabled provided you have a valid permit from 5am, 26 July to 11pm, 6 August.

Lower Long Street between Wharf and Jetty Street with parking restrictions and reserved parking for e-hailing operations and metered taxis from 5am, 26 July to 11pm, 6 August.

Alpha Street between Lower Long Street and Lower Loop Street with parking restrictions and reserved parking for e-hailing operations from 5am, 26 July to 11pm, 6 August.

