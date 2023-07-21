Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform
Ray White speaks to My Broadband editor, Jan Vermeulen about Netflix’s password-sharing ban.
While Netflix was initially focused on attaining watch hours on the platform, it has shifted its focus to growing its subscription numbers.
This after the platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.
Thus came the introduction of its password-sharing ban earlier this year.
It speaks to the different types of incentives that drives a business at different parts of its life cycle.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
And while it was met with less than favourable reviews, in its latest quarterly report, the streaming platform reported an unexpected 5.9-million increase in subscribers.
RELATED: Netflix subscriptions soar after password sharing crackdown
The ban essentially means that logins will only be shareable within a single household.
Those sharing passwords and accounts across different households will have a trickier time logging in as the platform will intervene based on your IP address, device IDs and account activity.
RELATED: Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing
It’s a tricky balance between getting as many subscribers on the platform as possible and now needing to generate money from those subscribers.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
South Africans aren’t new to these techniques to curb password-sharing.
DStv Now’s streaming service has made similar moves, including only allowing one screen to stream on the platform at a time.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-and-woman-sitting-on-a-couch-in-front-of-a-television-4009402/
