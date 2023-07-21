[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Phil Joffe, former host of the 'Body Beat' exercise show.
Joffe hosted the 'Body Beat' show on 'Good Morning South Africa' which was the first of its kind on South African television.
For 10 years he would help people live healthier lives from the comfort of their own homes with his unique exercise routines.
Now, at almost 80-years-old, Joffe is still fit, active, and teaching exercise classes.
I’ve cut things down to teaching essentially Pilates and yoga because it is a lot more beneficial to the body.Dr Phil Joffe, Former Host - Body Beat Exercise Show
There is no reason to stop. If you do not maintain the body that you live in, and it is the only one you are ever going to have, where else can you live?Dr Phil Joffe, Former Host - Body Beat Exercise Show
He says that he thinks South Africans still need something to encourage them to get up and moving, like 'Body Beat' used to.
[Your body] is made for moving.Dr Phil Joffe, Former Host - Body Beat Exercise Show
To see more of what South Africa’s Dr Phil is up to now, and to get some health and wellness tips, you can find details on his website.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHlHW3Beh7Q
