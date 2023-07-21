10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)
A mysterious gas smell is affecting several communities in various parts of Cape Town, and authorities are stumped. It is the most-read article of the week on CapeTalk.
Why does airport security oblige you to take your laptop from its bag? It’s our second-most-read piece of the week – clearly a question that boggles a lot of Capetonian minds.
Do you earn less than R22 000 per month? You may be eligible for a housing subsidy. Learn more about it in our third-most-read article of the week.
10
Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
9
SPCA vet shop robbed during power cut, can you help out?
8
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town
7
Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
6
Will Cape Town's new 'smart speed signs' improve driver behaviour?
5
Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror
4
(WATCH) Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
3
You can own a home earning between R3501 and R22k per month with a FLISP subsidy
2
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
1
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
