10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

10

Want a tattoo? Think before you ink

Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

9

SPCA vet shop robbed during power cut, can you help out?

The SPCA's Plumstead vet shop was robbed and ransacked during night-time loadshedding. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Facebook

8

Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

7

Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car

6

Will Cape Town's new 'smart speed signs' improve driver behaviour?

Copyright : Mikael Damkier / 123rf

5

Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

4

(WATCH) Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town

3

You can own a home earning between R3501 and R22k per month with a FLISP subsidy

2

Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?

Due to the size and construction of components in your laptop, X-rays can’t penetrate them as well as other materials / Screenshot from The Conversation

1

Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

