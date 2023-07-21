Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

21 July 2023 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux

Find this list interesting? There’s a link in the article; subscribe and we’ll email you the ’10 most-read' piece every Friday.

A mysterious gas smell is affecting several communities in various parts of Cape Town, and authorities are stumped. It is the most-read article of the week on CapeTalk.

Why does airport security oblige you to take your laptop from its bag? It’s our second-most-read piece of the week – clearly a question that boggles a lot of Capetonian minds.

Do you earn less than R22 000 per month? You may be eligible for a housing subsidy. Learn more about it in our third-most-read article of the week.

10

Want a tattoo? Think before you ink

Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion
Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

9

SPCA vet shop robbed during power cut, can you help out?

The SPCA's Plumstead vet shop was robbed and ransacked during night-time loadshedding. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Facebook
The SPCA's Plumstead vet shop was robbed and ransacked during night-time loadshedding. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Facebook

8

Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas
The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

7

Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car

couplejpg

6

Will Cape Town's new 'smart speed signs' improve driver behaviour?

Copyright : Mikael Damkier / 123rf
Copyright : Mikael Damkier / 123rf

5

Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town
Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

4

(WATCH) Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town

objectsjpg

3

You can own a home earning between R3501 and R22k per month with a FLISP subsidy

homejpg

2

Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?

Due to the size and construction of components in your laptop, X-rays can’t penetrate them as well as other materials / Screenshot from The Conversation
Due to the size and construction of components in your laptop, X-rays can’t penetrate them as well as other materials / Screenshot from The Conversation

1

Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com
Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

