'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice. 21 July 2023 2:23 PM
Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup. 21 July 2023 12:03 PM
View all Local
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died

21 July 2023 11:09 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
7de Laan

The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Bradley Terence Olivier has been described as “punctual, professional and an all-round friendly spirit on any set”.

The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a press release shared on social media.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bradley Terence Olivier. Bradley died peacefully today 20 July 2023 at the Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg.

“Although Bradley’s life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered with his smile, laugh and incredible personality.”

Olivier made his television debut in 2007 onVilla Rosa.

Thereafter, he appeared in a number of shows, including Binnelanders, a well-liked Afrikaans kykNET soap opera, Hope and 7de Laan on SABC2.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicised. His family has also asked the public and the media to afford it the necessary privacy as it is in mourning.

Meanwhile, he has received tributes on social media from followers and colleagues in the profession.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died




21 July 2023 11:09 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
7de Laan

More from Lifestyle

How do we decode the signs of ‘breaking point’ stress? Pexels: David Garrison

[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'

21 July 2023 3:34 PM

Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries

21 July 2023 3:21 PM

Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ferli/123rf.com 

Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner

21 July 2023 2:39 PM

Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester Kiewit gets Botox in studio. Picture: CapeTalk

[WATCH] Lester Kiewit tries Botox for the first time live on air

21 July 2023 12:26 PM

As people age and see their features start to change, many are opting to try cosmetic treatments like Botox and fillers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They Call Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats. Instagram: channing_mchelm

[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

21 July 2023 12:16 PM

"The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform

21 July 2023 11:51 AM

The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @philjoffe7182/youtube screengrab

[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?

21 July 2023 11:40 AM

If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why

21 July 2023 10:56 AM

Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @Vodacom on Twitter

'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away

21 July 2023 10:15 AM

The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/leezathomas099

Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

21 July 2023 8:54 AM

In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s

Local Business

10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

Malema inept slaughter video sparks outrage: 'It's obvious the animal suffered'

Local

EWN Highlights

La Gardi's right of admission sign does not trump legislation: SAHRC

21 July 2023 5:42 PM

Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel

21 July 2023 5:27 PM

GP Community Safety Dept dismisses claims of not paying crime prevention wardens

21 July 2023 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA