[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats
Clarence Ford interviews Author, Channing September-Mc Helm.
Growing up on the Cape Flats, life wasn't particularly easy for Mc Helm and being part of the LGBTQ+ community didn’t necessarily make it any easier.
Being raised in a dysfunctional community, in a single-parent home, trying to navigate and find self-acceptance in the midst of it all, he started writing his debut book called 'They Called Me Moffie', which started the healing process of overcoming adversity and trauma and finding his liberation.
RELATED: Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
RELATED: (LISTEN) Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
The term ‘Moffie’, whether we’d like to admit it or not, has been made a norm in coloured culture.
Nowadays, the term has been used to degrade, humiliate and to dis-empower individuals.
This unfortunately stems from a lack of understanding and education surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.
As a result, Mc Helm endured acts of homophobia, including physical torment.
Mc Helm describes his book as a testimony to his upbringing and the challenges that he's overcome within the LGBTQ+ community and the lived realities within the Cape Flats.
There's somewhat of a lack of education surrounding LGBTQ+ in such communities.Channing September-Mc Helm, Author – “They Called Me Moffie”
Stones were thrown at me, I had a brick thrown into my face.Channing September-Mc Helm, Author – “They Called Me Moffie”
The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term.Channing September-Mc Helm, Author – “They Called Me Moffie”
I always felt different than the rest of the males.Channing September-Mc Helm, Author – “They Called Me Moffie”
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: channing_mchelm
