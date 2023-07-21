Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July
The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off on Friday, 28 July and the fan park opens two days earlier, on Wednesday, 26 July opposite the CTICC at 4pm.
This is the first time the Netball World Cup will be hosted in Cape Town so be part of history and experience the:
Food court
Watch matches happening inside the CTICC
DJs
Games
Kids zone
Entertainment
RELATED: ROADS IN THE CBD CLOSES TO ACCOMODATE THE NETBALL WORLD CUP UNTIL 7 AUGUST
These lekker local acts will also perform at the fan park opening:
Simmy
Nasty C
Emo Adams
GoodLuck
Kurt Darren
Are you ready?! Netball World Cup jou lekker ding!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July
More from Sport
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe
In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.Read More
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media
The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.Read More
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS
The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer.Read More
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event
A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup.Read More
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.Read More
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup
"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."Read More
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.Read More
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China
The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.Read More
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career
Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup.Read More