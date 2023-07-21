[WATCH] Lester Kiewit tries Botox for the first time live on air





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sarah Joseph, General and Aesthetic Doctor at Dr Sarah J Aesthetics.

All of us change as we get older and wrinkles start to appear, and spaces that used to be full start to thin.

While some people do not mind the change, others like to minimise the effects with Botox or dermal filler injections.

Botox and dermal fillers are minimally invasive cosmetic treatments.

Botox freezes muscles and fillers plump the desired areas.

Joseph says that these treatments are not about making you look fake, or fundamentally changing your appearance, but rather to help people look refreshed and age gracefully.

She adds that it is not just older people who get these treatments as her client base ranges from people in their early 30s to their early 70s.

For this week's Lester Tester segment, Lester decided to try Botox.

Joseph says that before people get any of these treatments, they should avoid drinking alcohol or taking any blood thinners or anti-inflammatories.

Those are things that can thin your blood, which means that once we do an injection you can bleed [and] it can increase the risk of bruising. Sarah Joseph, General and Aesthetic Doctor - Dr Sarah J Aesthetics

After getting Botox, she says, the difference will be noticed in about a week, and the full effect will last for three to four months.

