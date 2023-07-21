Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws
Lester Kiewit speaks to Africa Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Earlier this year Uganda signed into law some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world.
This law includes the potential of the death penalty for certain acts and severely infringes on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country.
Now, Kenya is reportedly on the verge of following suit with legislation that criminalises identifying as LGBTQ+ or supporting the community in any way.
Human rights groups are now asking the United States to stop trade talks with Kenya if this bill is passed.
According to Cornish, in 2011 both Uganda and Kenya were pushing for homophobic laws.
In response, the United Kingdom said the countries would pay in terms of aid they would lose, leading to Uganda accusing the UK of bullying.
I do not know if similar charges will be made against the United States if they indeed impose any kind of economic punishment on Kenya, should it pass this law.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
