Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice. 21 July 2023 2:23 PM
Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup. 21 July 2023 12:03 PM
View all Local
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states

21 July 2023 1:29 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Migrant deaths

The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths.

Article written by Kerstin Bree Carlson, Associate Professor International Law at Roskilde University.

On 15 June, the overcrowded fishing trawler Adriana sank on its illicit journey from Libya to Italy, drowning hundreds of men, women and children. In response, states have expressed shock and sadness, and have moved to prosecute smugglers associated with the journey.

Greece, under whose watch the tragedy occurred, declared three days of mourning and arrested nine of the survivors, charging them with human trafficking. In Pakistan, where hundreds of the victims originated, 10 suspected traffickers were arrested.

Some survivor accounts have turned the spotlight on the actions of the Greek coast guard. At one point, its officers attached a rope to the Adriana, possibly with the intention of towing it, and possibly contributing to capsizing it.

I am a scholar with a focus on the development of international law and legal institutions in the practice of transitional justice. My view is that the focus on smugglers, or even the action and inaction of the Greek coast guard, distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean: the deliberate policies set in place by European states and supported by the European Union.

Diminishing legal protections for migrants

In the wake of the massive population flows accompanying the second world war, European states enacted the 1951 Refugee Convention. This document obliges state signatories to recognise and protect “refugees” and to grant them social welfare rights on par with citizens. As enacted, this law is quite protective, serving as a legal shield for vulnerable people.

The shield always had holes. For example, not all migrants qualify as refugees, who must face a “well-founded fear of persecution”. This category focuses on political, rather than social, harms; starvation and economic tragedy generally do not qualify.

New holes are appearing. A foundation of the 1951 convention is the state obligations against “refoulement” or pushing refugees back into harm’s way. Long considered as fundamental, this obligation is no longer unassailable. Over the past several years, a pattern of pushbacks has emerged. The Greek coast guard and the EU border agency Frontex have been caught putting migrants out to sea. In May 2022, the director of Frontex resigned after a report showed Frontex was involved in hundreds of illegal pushbacks.

These actions should be understood as symptomatic of state illegality. States have deliberately adopted policies that make refugee movement deadly. For example, states have closed legal land and air routes via visa schemes and stiff penalties for airlines carrying incorrectly documented passengers. This drives migrants towards dangerous crossings.

Individual court cases often recognise state illegality, years after the fact. In December 2022, a court in Rome found the Italian coast guard and navy guilty of manslaughter and negligence in the 2013 death of 268 people in a shipwreck off Lampedusa. The two individual defendants were acquitted, however, because the claims against them were time-barred.

Likewise, a 2012 judgment by the European Court of Human Rights found Italy responsible for human rights violations against migrants committed by the Libyan coast guard. A 2018 filing before that same court alleges ongoing deadly treatment by Italy and Libya. The judgment is still awaited.

Activists have asked the International Criminal Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union to review European treatment of migrants. Yet even if these powerful courts take on these cases, they can only do so much. As long as each case is treated as a potentially prosecutable individual incident rather than as part of an illegal aggregate horror, preventable loss of life will continue.

The Mediterranean is now regarded as the world’s deadliest place for migrants. Since 2014, states have ceased rescue operations in the Mediterranean. States now perform border protection instead. States have also shut down private rescue operations, by impounding boats on trumped up charges and criminally prosecuting NGO workers as human traffickers. As the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières states,

Not only has Europe failed to provide search-and-rescue capacity, it has also actively sabotaged others’ attempts to save lives.

Weakening rule of law

The 1951 Refugee Convention was only one of a series of European rule of law projects designed to recognise and protect human rights following the devastation of the second world war. As I describe in my recent book on international law in Africa, these legal projects took seriously the threat that states pose to individuals, both within and outside their borders, and sought to address this danger by binding states to supranational laws.

This structure – rule of law above the state via an international rule of law system – is the model advocated for African states emerging from colonialism, and for any and all developing states engaging in global politics and commerce.

But European states are renouncing key elements of this rule of law structure via the illegality of their policies towards migrants. European states’ repudiation of legal responsibilities challenges rule of law norms in the international system. This in turn weakens that system as a model for states seeking to normalise rule of law internally.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




21 July 2023 1:29 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Migrant deaths

More from World

FILE: Juneau's Mendenhall Glacier frozen lake. Picture: Gillfoto, via Wikimedia Commons

Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake

20 July 2023 12:20 PM

An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US

19 July 2023 10:09 AM

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship

18 July 2023 2:55 PM

When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella found themselves stranded in the vast Pacific Ocean after rough seas damaged the vessel and knocked out its electronics. Picture: Flickr/Alex Varey

Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea

18 July 2023 2:37 PM

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dragomirescu/123rf.com

China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment

18 July 2023 1:20 PM

'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

18 July 2023 11:38 AM

Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: WoodysMedia/pexels

SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common

17 July 2023 1:35 PM

In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (cropped). Picture: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia commons

Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military

17 July 2023 1:11 PM

Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave

17 July 2023 11:34 AM

Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s

Local Business

10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

Malema inept slaughter video sparks outrage: 'It's obvious the animal suffered'

Local

EWN Highlights

COJ technical officials take over communication on Bree Street gas explosion

21 July 2023 5:49 PM

La Gardi's right of admission sign does not trump legislation: SAHRC

21 July 2023 5:42 PM

Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel

21 July 2023 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA