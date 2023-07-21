[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'
John Maytham interviews Dr Gagu Matsebula, Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
The case of Lauren Dickason has sent shockwaves through New Zealand and South Africa, as the details of the tragic incident unfold.
Dickason is facing criminal charges for murdering her three young daughters.
She has however pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
This has raised questions about mental health, the pressures of motherhood and what it takes to reach 'breaking point'.
Matsebula says that when the first signs of mental illness appear, intervention should immediately be sought.
These signs include:
- Changes in one's mood: Are they more irritable than usual, do they appear more overwhelmed, or do they seem happier than usual?
- Neurovegetative symptoms: Do they have a drop or increase in their appetite, are they sleeping more or less than usual, do they have a drop in libido?
- Memory and concentration: Are they able to attend to important aspects of their life, such as their jobs or family responsibilities?
- Thinking patterns: Are they voicing suicidal thoughts?
Matsebula says that many people still fear speaking up about their mental well-being because of the stigma that surrounds it, or they do not want to acknowledge the severity of their situation.
An individual having mental illness doesn't necessarily mean that the person is going to commit murder or some other crime.Dr Gagu Matsebula, Member – South African Society of Psychiatrists
The more we talk about mental illness, the more people get an understanding that mental illness is an illness like any other.Dr Gagu Matsebula, Member – South African Society of Psychiatrists
Source : Pexels: David Garrison
