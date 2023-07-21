'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is supposed to provide universal healthcare to every South African without the need for medical aid.
However, there are massive problems with it in its current form and it could have dire consequences for our country.
Mavusa says that the NHI bill is impossible to fund or implement in its proposed form.
As it stands it is going to leave all South Africans worse off.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
She says NHI is a ‘vote-earning fantasy’ and government is trying to stride forward and ignoring that this system will collapse.
With the 2024 elections looming, you are going to see a lot of these populist policies.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
