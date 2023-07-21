Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner
Bruce Whitfield speaks to certified financial planner and Galileo Capital co-founder, Warren Ingram.
There is nothing wrong with occasionally indulging and enjoying the fruits of your labour.
This means spending some of your hard-earned money on things that won’t necessarily make you wealthier or add to your retirement, but they are going to keep you going from day to day.
We need to give ourselves small pleasures to look forward to and rewards for being well-behaved and disciplined.Warren Ingram, co-founder – Galileo Capital
But can you get those pleasures, without feeling guilty?
Ingram recommends two options:
• The two-times rule
Double the amount you need to save to achieve that short-term pleasure.
For example, if you’ve been eyeing a pair of shoes that cost R1000, aim to save R2000.
R1000 is going towards the shoes which are in no way going to make your financial position better, but it will give you joy and something to work towards. The other R1000 you allocate to your long-term savings.Warren Ingram, co-founder – Galileo Capital
This way, you are giving yourself a reward.
• Fun Money
More disciplined people can allocate some ‘fun money’ in their monthly budget.
That means allocating money to do an activity or buy something you like that serves no other purpose than to make you happy.
There are people who become too disciplined and too focused on saving that they don’t give themselves the reward, whether it's in a year, two or three. They lose focus and get burned out by having no fun.Warren Ingram, co-founder – Galileo Capital
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner
