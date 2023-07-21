The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin
Government has made the decision that, should Russian President Vladimir Putin come to South Africa, it will execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.
The ICC issued the warrant over the forced transfer of children to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
The decision comes after the Democratic Alliance launched an application to clarify government’s obligations to execute a warrant of arrest for Putin, since the country is a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC, and to avoid a repeat of a similar situation involving former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir.
Al-Bashir was famously allowed to leave South Africa in 2015 without repercussions, despite a warrant of arrest against him.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Update on the cause of the gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg.
-
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues with Zandile Khumalo returning to the stand after being ill the previous day.
Scroll up for the full audio.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
