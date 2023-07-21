Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN
John Maytham interviews Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue for the City of Cape Town.
With the start of the new municipal financial year, applications are now officially open for rates and services relief.
Relief is available for indigent households, pensioners and residents who are financially struggling to make ends meet.
According to the City, if your total household income is R7500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity, waste collection and property rates.
RELATED: Earn less than R7500 pm? You qualify for indigent support or rates relief
If you're a senior citizen above the age of 60 and have a total household income of R22 000 per month, you are eligible to apply for a rebate.
If you're closer to the R22 000 mark, you'll get a 10% rebate and if you're closer to the R7000 monthly household income, you'll get a 100% rebate.
For those who have lost their jobs and have a total income below R7.5K, you will qualify for indigent support.
Blake says that the the relief amounts may change over time, depending on what the City can afford at that point in time.
Click here to find out how to apply.
When people get relief, it means someone else must pay for it.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue – City of Cape Town
We've tried to make it as easy as possible.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue – City of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
