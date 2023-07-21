Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN Here's what you need to know... 21 July 2023 5:02 PM
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress. 21 July 2023 4:41 PM
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where f... 21 July 2023 3:27 PM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility

21 July 2023 4:44 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
International Criminal Court ICC
John Steenhuisen
Brics summit
Rome Statute
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Democratic Alliance DA

As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes Friday’s court ruling in the Putin arrest warrant matter will help restore the country’s global credibility.

As a result of its legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

He’s wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.

ALSO READ:

But Friday’s development is likely to again place President Cyril Ramaphosa in an uncomfortable position when the Russia-Africa summit takes place in St Petersburg next week.

President Ramaphosa has successfully convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin not to physically attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month but he’s been unable to shirk government’s responsibility to arrest Putin if ever he does decide to travel to South Africa.

The Justice Department confirmed to the North Gauteng High Court on Friday that it had this week requested the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin.

This after Ramaphosa told the court that to do so would invite war on South Africa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "The Justice Department's request for Batohi to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin directly contradicts Ramaphosa and confirms the DA’s stance that this was always the only correct course of action."

Steenhuisen said that he hoped these proceedings would help South Africa avert economic consequences such as the potential ejection from the United States' Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Agoa.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility




21 July 2023 4:44 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
International Criminal Court ICC
John Steenhuisen
Brics summit
Rome Statute
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Democratic Alliance DA

More from Politics

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so

21 July 2023 10:19 AM

As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals

20 July 2023 10:18 PM

The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa

20 July 2023 1:38 PM

South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA

[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact

19 July 2023 3:31 PM

The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This screenshot taken from a footage released by the Russian presidential press office on 24 June 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin making a statement in Moscow. Picture: Handout/RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP

Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms

19 July 2023 1:03 PM

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

19 July 2023 6:48 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa

18 July 2023 2:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: @Min_JCS/Twitter

Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC

18 July 2023 2:39 PM

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches

21 July 2023 10:19 PM

The week that was: SA must arrest Putin, JHB explosion, Meyiwa case & FIFA games

21 July 2023 10:09 PM

Kulelisonto: UZandi Khumalo usafakaza, kusolakala amapayipi ngokuqhuma eGoli

21 July 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA