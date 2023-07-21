DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes Friday’s court ruling in the Putin arrest warrant matter will help restore the country’s global credibility.
As a result of its legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.
He’s wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.
ALSO READ:
-
Putin didn’t want to create problems for SA, says BRICS' Sooklal
-
ICC, BRICS consulted before decision on Putin's summit attendance, says govt
-
Putin’s decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA unsurprising – EFF
-
DA's victory to keep Putin out of SA must be celebrated - Steenhuisen
-
BRICS summit to go ahead as planned despite Putin absence - ANC
-
ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA
But Friday’s development is likely to again place President Cyril Ramaphosa in an uncomfortable position when the Russia-Africa summit takes place in St Petersburg next week.
President Ramaphosa has successfully convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin not to physically attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month but he’s been unable to shirk government’s responsibility to arrest Putin if ever he does decide to travel to South Africa.
The Justice Department confirmed to the North Gauteng High Court on Friday that it had this week requested the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin.
This after Ramaphosa told the court that to do so would invite war on South Africa.
DA leader John Steenhuisen: "The Justice Department's request for Batohi to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin directly contradicts Ramaphosa and confirms the DA’s stance that this was always the only correct course of action."
Steenhuisen said that he hoped these proceedings would help South Africa avert economic consequences such as the potential ejection from the United States' Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Agoa.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility
Source : AFP
More from Politics
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so
As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa
South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms
In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More