Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Contested Bodies at the Baxter
- M&M Music and Performing Arts College open day
- Marc Lottering's 'So I Wrote That Musical' at Theatre on the Bay
Don't miss Contested Bodies, the most-awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards. Contested Bodies examines how we relate to the trauma of our colonial past and questions who we remember and why.' Baxter Theatre (@BaxterTheatre) July 18, 2023
Book here: https://t.co/qFaZRzBFA7#threatre pic.twitter.com/vZ3cXBDesr
Contested Bodies, the most-awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, is on at the Baxter Theatre for a limited season.
The storyline "examines how we relate to the trauma of our colonial past and questions who we remember and why."
It's "an explosive exploration of power, race, gender identity and masculinity (both toxic and otherwise)."
This award-winning production runs until 29 July 2023.
Ticket prices range from R160 to R220.
Please note that this production carries an age restriction of 18SLVNP.
Click here for more info.
If you have an interest in music, production, performing arts and costume design, then M&M Music and Performing Arts College could be just the place for you.
They will be having an open day on Saturday (22 July 2023) from 10am to 12pm in Sunningdale.
The college offers full-time education for the vocational high school years (grades 10-12) and full-time post-matric studies.
For more information, email admin@mmma.co.za
Funny man Marc Lottering's brand new stand-up comedy show, So I Wrote That Musical, is on at the Theatre on the Bay until 29 July 2023.
In his one-man show, Lottering "shares hilarious stories as he reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musicals."
"And as is to be expected, Lottering will weave in his views on the madness of current South African life."
The show is not suitable for children.
Click here for more info.
Scroll up to listen to more details about the above-mentioned events.
Source : http://www.baxter.co.za/contested-bodies
