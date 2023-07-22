Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN Here's what you need to know... 21 July 2023 5:02 PM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 22 July 2023 8:28 AM
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

22 July 2023 8:28 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Top Picks
SJ's Top Picks

Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

  • Contested Bodies at the Baxter
  • M&M Music and Performing Arts College open day
  • Marc Lottering's 'So I Wrote That Musical' at Theatre on the Bay

Contested Bodies, the most-awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, is on at the Baxter Theatre for a limited season.

The storyline "examines how we relate to the trauma of our colonial past and questions who we remember and why."

It's "an explosive exploration of power, race, gender identity and masculinity (both toxic and otherwise)."

This award-winning production runs until 29 July 2023.

Ticket prices range from R160 to R220.

Please note that this production carries an age restriction of 18SLVNP.

Click here for more info.

If you have an interest in music, production, performing arts and costume design, then M&M Music and Performing Arts College could be just the place for you.

They will be having an open day on Saturday (22 July 2023) from 10am to 12pm in Sunningdale.

The college offers full-time education for the vocational high school years (grades 10-12) and full-time post-matric studies.

For more information, email admin@mmma.co.za

Funny man Marc Lottering's brand new stand-up comedy show, So I Wrote That Musical, is on at the Theatre on the Bay until 29 July 2023.

In his one-man show, Lottering "shares hilarious stories as he reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musicals."

"And as is to be expected, Lottering will weave in his views on the madness of current South African life."

The show is not suitable for children.

Click here for more info.

Scroll up to listen to more details about the above-mentioned events.




More from Lifestyle

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome

22 July 2023 9:05 AM

Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.

How do we decode the signs of ‘breaking point’ stress? Pexels: David Garrison

[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'

21 July 2023 3:34 PM

Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries

21 July 2023 3:21 PM

Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.

© ferli/123rf.com 

Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner

21 July 2023 2:39 PM

Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.

Lester Kiewit gets Botox in studio. Picture: CapeTalk

[WATCH] Lester Kiewit tries Botox for the first time live on air

21 July 2023 12:26 PM

As people age and see their features start to change, many are opting to try cosmetic treatments like Botox and fillers.

'They Call Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats. Instagram: channing_mchelm

[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

21 July 2023 12:16 PM

"The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term."

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform

21 July 2023 11:51 AM

The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.

Picture: @philjoffe7182/youtube screengrab

[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?

21 July 2023 11:40 AM

If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe.

Actor Bradley Terence Olivier. Picture credit: Instagram

'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died

21 July 2023 11:09 AM

The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week.

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why

21 July 2023 10:56 AM

Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood.

EWN Highlights

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

22 July 2023 12:03 PM

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

22 July 2023 11:42 AM

