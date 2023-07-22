Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Are you dreading speaking at your work presentation? Do you constantly feel your achievements are not good enough? Is there a voice of self-doubt that always creeps into your head?
Well you could be suffering from imposter syndrome - an internalised fear of being exposed as a fraud.
Imposter syndrome occurs when an individual constantly doubts their abilities as they believe they're incompetent and fear criticism and rejection.
It can affect anyone, even the most accomplished people, like those in high performing careers.
While imposter syndrome cannot be diagnosed, it's more common in women and those from marginalised groups, such as people of colour, LQBTQI communities and people with disabilities.
One of the first things you experience is that when someone compliments your work, you say "Thank you, but..." That "but" is often followed with “I had so much help”, “it wasn’t as great as I expected" or "it was a fluke". Actually you've put in so much learning and effort to get to where you are. Yet imposter syndrome says you're not good enough.Aimee Isaacs, occupational therapist
There's also link between imposter syndrome and perfectionism.
Isaacs has attributed the struggle with imposter syndrome to the way one has been raised and the relationship with parents.
If you were judged harshly on your results and only praised when those results were excellent, those things are internalized as children. If you were raised in a space where as a child you only felt loved and accepted when you did well, when you become an adult you're going to think everything needs to be perfect before you can actually acknowledge how good your work was.Aimee Isaacs, occupational therapist
Imposter syndrome is deeply rooted in negative self talk, which must be addressed through unlearning old ways and re-training yourself to think differently.
Isaacs says imposter syndrome can have a detrimental impact on society as a whole, as it blocks progress.
People have answers, they have solutions to problems. But in their minds, they think they're not good enough. And that's holding us back. Its about telling yourself if you don't do it, how will i feel about it later.Aimee Isaacs, occupational therapist
Scroll up for the full conversation.
