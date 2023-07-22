'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie
Barbie fever has taken over the world with the much-anticipated cinema release of the Barbie live action movie this weekend.
In South Africa, businesses have also jumped on the Barbie bandwagon, by going pink.
For one doll collector, Barbie isn’t just another trend, it's a way of life.
Known as the 'King of Barbie', Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt owns more than 2 000 Barbie dolls from Mattel Inc.
The Table View resident has been collecting the dolls for nearly 15 years and his collection is a worth a whopping R2 million.
The fascination started in primary school when I visited a friend of mine who had Barbies. I'd go to her house everyday to play. Being an Afrikaaner, you're told you can't really play with Barbie. So when my daughter was born, I bought my first Barbie and I used an excuse to buy it for her.Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector
Manefeldt's favourite doll is his very first one, the "Sun-Sensation Barbie" - a beach babe with sun-kissed hair and a golden tan.
The avid collector has the exclusive range of Bob Mackie Barbies, known for its detailed, finely crafted and exquisite gowns.
He also owns the first Barbie dream house, which came out in 1979.
As is the case with most hobbies, collecting can be costly as the dolls are usually only bought online.
One Barbie can cost R4000 to R6000 a doll. There are more expensive dolls. I have a friend who's imported a doll for R12 000.Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector
Toys R Us has actually started a signature line, which are the collectable Barbies. They've now opened the doors for us as collectors in South Africa.Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector
Being in circles exposes avid collectors to a world of Barbie paraphernalia.
Despite collecting for over 15 years, Manefeldt's obsession is not waning just yet.
It's not just for little girls or for the younger generation. It's for adults, its for men...it's for all. I don't feel ashamed of my collection...I'd share it with the entire world.Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines
The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.Read More
Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN
Here's what you need to know...Read More
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey
More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress.Read More
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel
Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin
All the news you need to know.Read More
'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO
The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice.Read More
Roads in the CBD closes to accommodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August
From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup.Read More
Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service
The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of snow.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More