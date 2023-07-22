Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Local

'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie

22 July 2023 9:56 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Barbie
Barbie Collector
Mattel

Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 dolls.
Justuis Pieterse from Table View, known as the 'King of Barbie'. Photo: Supplied
Justuis Pieterse from Table View, known as the 'King of Barbie'. Photo: Supplied

Barbie fever has taken over the world with the much-anticipated cinema release of the Barbie live action movie this weekend.

In South Africa, businesses have also jumped on the Barbie bandwagon, by going pink.

For one doll collector, Barbie isn’t just another trend, it's a way of life.

Known as the 'King of Barbie', Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt owns more than 2 000 Barbie dolls from Mattel Inc.

The Table View resident has been collecting the dolls for nearly 15 years and his collection is a worth a whopping R2 million.

The fascination started in primary school when I visited a friend of mine who had Barbies. I'd go to her house everyday to play. Being an Afrikaaner, you're told you can't really play with Barbie. So when my daughter was born, I bought my first Barbie and I used an excuse to buy it for her.

Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector

Manefeldt's favourite doll is his very first one, the "Sun-Sensation Barbie" - a beach babe with sun-kissed hair and a golden tan.

The avid collector has the exclusive range of Bob Mackie Barbies, known for its detailed, finely crafted and exquisite gowns.

He also owns the first Barbie dream house, which came out in 1979.

As is the case with most hobbies, collecting can be costly as the dolls are usually only bought online.

One Barbie can cost R4000 to R6000 a doll. There are more expensive dolls. I have a friend who's imported a doll for R12 000.

Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector
Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt has over 2000 Barbies at his home. Photo: Supplied
Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt has over 2000 Barbies at his home. Photo: Supplied

Toys R Us has actually started a signature line, which are the collectable Barbies. They've now opened the doors for us as collectors in South Africa.

Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector

Being in circles exposes avid collectors to a world of Barbie paraphernalia.

Despite collecting for over 15 years, Manefeldt's obsession is not waning just yet.

It's not just for little girls or for the younger generation. It's for adults, its for men...it's for all. I don't feel ashamed of my collection...I'd share it with the entire world.

Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, Barbie collector

Scroll up for the interview.




