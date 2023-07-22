'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South Africa actress Roshina Ratnam has made a name for herself as an actress and storyteller, but it's through the amazing world of puppetry that she feels most at home.
Ratnam was one of the performers in the incredible stage adaptation of JM Coetzee’s 'The Life and Times of Michael Kay' at the Baxter Theatre.
And soon, she returns to the theatre with another production, this time as director of 'Surge'.
'Surge' uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.
Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Ratnam said puppetry is a transformative experience.
We rehearse to a point to a point where we're hyper aware of how people are moving. It's a very sacred and meditative space...to work with three people without being able to communicate other than through breathe.Roshina Ratnam, actress and puppeteer
Ratman's foray into puppetry happened when she returned from a teaching stint in South Korea and was called up to train for a puppet show called Sadako in 2013.
As an actress she's had roles in Sweat on Somerset, For Coloured Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf (2002), Salaam Stories (2004), Hamlet (as Ophelia, 2005), The 09:35 Return (2008) and she appeared as Queen Gertrude in Hamlet at the 2022.
She also had a role in the film Disgrace, with US actor John Malkowich, released in 2008.
If you had said to me I'm going to be a puppeteer, I would have looked at you really oddly. Because of that show, doors started opening up and it's been my main artistic expression for the past 12 years. I worked at ZA News as a puppeteer for six years and now we have puppetry theatre for little ones. I'm so passionate about theatre for younger audience.Roshina Ratnam, actress and puppeteer
Ratnam had an opportunity to work with groundbreaking puppeteers at an international puppetry conference in the US this year, which she found to be an enriching and "life-changing" experience.
When you say you're a puppeteer, it's confusing to people. Then you say you're an actor and you do audio books and you try to get some validation from people. And now i say there's no 'buts'. It's in my DNA and it brings me so much joy.Roshina Ratnam, actress and puppeteer
Scroll up for the full conversation.
