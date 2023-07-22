What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Because of the long hours in traffic and the business of life, cars have become like a second home to some because of the amount of time spent in them.

In some cases, a car has become a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.

But did you know that having a messy and cluttered car not only impacts your vehicle's performance but also affects your health and safety?

According to an article by KENT Health Care Products these are the reasons why you need to keep your car spotlessly clean:

Prevents Damage

Dirt, dust, and spilled liquids result in excess wear and tear on the interior and upholstery of the vehicle.

An unclean car also creates an ideal breeding ground for bacteria growth.

Fuel Efficiency

When your car is cleaned thoroughly, it allows air to move freely across the surface resulting in less resistance.

Cleaning your car regularly also ensures that the functions and mechanisms of the control panels of the vehicles are stable.

Prevents Allergies

The nook and corners of the vehicle accumulate crumbs of food and residue from drinks.

These result in dust and dirt build-up over a period of time.

Prolonged exposure to dirt, dust or mould leads to allergic reactions and also makes you ill.

Ensures your safety

A clean car not only makes your drive pleasant but also removes any kind of distraction that may interfere with your driving.

For example, dirty windows reduce visibility and increase the chances of accidents.

Increases the re-sale value

You can get better compensation when you sell the car as compared to a poorly maintained vehicle.

We can't control how the exterior gets dirty, but in terms of the interior, we should really try to keep it clean. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

There are many benefits to keeping your car clean. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

Cleanliness is next to godliness. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

