An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat

23 July 2023 8:30 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
ANCWL elective conference

'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has attempted to clarify his stance on Minister Pravin Gordhan, after warning the Public Enterprises Minister to move faster on issues at Transnet or face being moved by the party.

During an address at the ANC Women's League's national elective conference on Saturday, Mbalula hit out at non-performing ministers and premiers during his speech.

"Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise we will move you. Comrade Pravin move faster at Transnet or otherwise, we will move you," he said.

In a Saturday evening statement following the address - in what can only be read as an attempt to apologise to the Public Enterprises Minister, Mbalula said he was not calling for Gordhan’s removal.

He said it was a clarion call to fast-track policy interventions in order to address the country’s rail and freight logistics challenges.

He argued that the party doesn’t have the luxury of time and must move with speed to resolve challenges threatening the livelihood of South Africans.

During his speech, Mbalula also praised Gauteng’s Premier Panyaza Lesufi, setting him out as an example of how ANC deployees should act in government.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat




