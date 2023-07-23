



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Chairperson of the Indigenous Plant Use Forum, Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk.

South Africa has been endowed with a tremendously unique and diverse flora and it, along with the knowledge of these plants, needs to be protected, says van Wyk.

Many of the species only occur in South Africa. Associated with that richness of flora, we also have a tremendously rich indigenous knowledge that is associated with these plants. This is of course a very valuable resource. Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, Chairperson - Indigenous Plant Use Forum

The Indigenous Plant Use Forum (IPUF), now in its 25th year, has become a unique platform for academics, healers, anthropologists, business people, and policymakers interested in the region's flora.

Protea flowers in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa. © Jeremy Richards/123rf

IPUF’s annual gathering is set to take place from 27-31 August 2023 in Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

Those attending can expect a multicultural and multi-disciplinary event focused on the sustainable use of Southern African flora.

The event aims to inspire new research projects and collaborations.

You can visit the Indigenous Plant Use Forum's website for more information.

Traditional knowledge about plants has accumulated over potentially thousands of years. The indigenous people of South Africa have been using and experimenting with these plants for a long time. To lose that precious information will be very sad. Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, Chairperson - Indigenous Plant Use Forum

This article first appeared on 702 : Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora