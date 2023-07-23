Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
There's no escaping the excessive display of pink everywhere you go, as South Africans get caught up in Barbie-mania sweeping across the world.
The much anticipated release of the film Barbie has reignited the global fascination with the icon and brings to life the doll's perfectly curated world of fashion and beauty.
To celebrate the blonde icon, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to renowned South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, who in 2021 teamed up with Barbie creator Mattel Inc.
It’s called the ‘Barbie Loves Gert’ collection, a South African inspired clothing range for the beloved doll.
The unique South African line was so popular it sold out early this year.
Coetzee says Barbie has always been his ultimate collaboration so to get a call from Mattel for this partnership was a dream come true.
I've been so honoured to dress some of the most famous women in the world. So now, to dress the most famous doll in the world...it's a complete 360.Gert Johan Coetzee, South African designer
Creating this line was about the ethos we share, which is inclusivity.Gert Johan Coetzee, South African designer
I got to custom design a 'My Barbie' from scratch and make her a representation of the Gert Johan Coetzee girl. I looked at many different South African faces and I wanted girls to see themselves in the dolls I created.Gert Johan Coetzee, South African designer
Coetzee's creative vision was to create traditional African inspired designs that were cross-cultural.
The line features evening wear, swimwear and men's wear.
He also created a life-size showstopper gown which was photographed and sent to Italy to be created in a Barbie replica size.
It was so much fun to see the design, the hair, make up and facial features come to life.Gert Johan Coetzee, South African designer
Scroll up for the full conversation.
