[LISTEN] Avoid falling victim to scams with these tips

It's gone past the point of that fuddy-duddy stuff that you get on an SMS. The subtleties are creeping in.” Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Another day, another scam.

There seems to be no shortage of scams these days and the scammers are getting more sophisticated.

Roelofse says because the world is so interconnected today, with the internet and all these social media platforms, it has opened up the floodgates for scammers.

So how do we avoid falling victim to scams?

These are the three things we need to consider, according to Roelofse:

Awareness and Education

Awareness of common scams and understanding how they work reduces the likelihood of becoming a victim.

Stay informed about prevalent scams like phishing emails, identity theft, romance scams, and investment frauds.

Regularly educate yourself on new tactics scammers employ and learn to recognise red flags and warning signs.

Vigilance and Scepticism

Maintain a healthy dose of scepticism, especially when approached with unexpected offers or requests for personal information.

Verify the legitimacy of any communication or transaction.

Scrutinise the source, grammar, and spelling errors.

Contact organisations or individuals directly through official channels to confirm authenticity.

Secure Online Practices

Adopt secure habits to minimise the risk of scams.

Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Update devices and applications regularly.

Be cautious with public Wi-Fi networks.

Exercise caution when making online payments and ensure you’re on a secure website.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scammers are using emotions, fear or greed. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

They're after us, they're on our doorstep. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

