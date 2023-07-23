Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg

23 July 2023 10:29 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
South African Council for Geoscience
Harmony Gold mine
Gauteng earthquake

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded in the southern suburbs, with the epicentre located about two kilometres south of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Another earthquake has rattled parts of Johannesburg - the second in just two months.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that tremors felt by some residents were from a seismic event.

It said that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded in the southern suburbs.

The epicentre was located about two kilometres south of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine.

No injuries were reported.

"No major incidents have been reported in our emergency call centre, residents are urged to exercise caution and be safe we remain on high alert," said Joburg Emergency Management Service's Robert Malaudzi.

ALSO READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg




