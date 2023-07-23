Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band
If you're a musician who appreciates the musical brilliance of The Beatles, then get ready to shake that tambourine.
You could be performing The Beatles' famous catalogue for hundreds of screaming and adoring fans.
Auditions are open for talented musicians and singers over 18 years old to perform in the all new The Beatles Tribute show.
Delton Productions Company has opened auditions in Cape Town, starting on Sunday 23 July until 1pm.
We're not looking to form an actual replica of the band. We're not looking for four white guys. It's about the music.Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions
The ideal band would be five musicians, a lead guitar, rhythm guitar, base player and drums. Whenever they performed live, they never really had a keyboard player. With most music now being played on keyboard or piano, we will need a player as well.Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions
From their iconic songs like 'Yesterday', 'Let it be', 'All you need is love' to 'Hey Jude', The Beatles have written some of the best music that cuts across generations.
If the five musicians can sing, that would be ideal. If not, we can extend it to have two vocalists carrying the show. We can also get away with a lead singer playing the tambourine.Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions
Auditions will be held at The Waterfront Theatre School, the corner of Port Road and Alfred Street.
We want people to prepare two songs. It would be great if it was a Beatles song, but any song will do.Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions
If people can't make it today, we can have more auditions at the call backs next week.Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions
Negotiations are underway for venues and there's plans for the production to be staged in Cape Town between August and December.
Email deltaonproductions@gmail.com or call 066 336 2582 to find out more about the auditions.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_Beatles_with_Jimmie_Nicol_916-5098.jpg
More from Entertainment
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'
SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.Read More
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96
Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.Read More
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away
The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.Read More
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks
The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so...Read More
#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring music from the 90's & 90's and the fondest memories to boot.Read More
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music.Read More
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list
Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations.Read More