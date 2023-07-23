Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Opinion
Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band

23 July 2023 11:01 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
The Beatles
tribute show
Auditions

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show.
English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo
English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

If you're a musician who appreciates the musical brilliance of The Beatles, then get ready to shake that tambourine.

You could be performing The Beatles' famous catalogue for hundreds of screaming and adoring fans.

Auditions are open for talented musicians and singers over 18 years old to perform in the all new The Beatles Tribute show.

Delton Productions Company has opened auditions in Cape Town, starting on Sunday 23 July until 1pm.

We're not looking to form an actual replica of the band. We're not looking for four white guys. It's about the music.

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions

The ideal band would be five musicians, a lead guitar, rhythm guitar, base player and drums. Whenever they performed live, they never really had a keyboard player. With most music now being played on keyboard or piano, we will need a player as well.

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions

From their iconic songs like 'Yesterday', 'Let it be', 'All you need is love' to 'Hey Jude', The Beatles have written some of the best music that cuts across generations.

If the five musicians can sing, that would be ideal. If not, we can extend it to have two vocalists carrying the show. We can also get away with a lead singer playing the tambourine.

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions

Auditions will be held at The Waterfront Theatre School, the corner of Port Road and Alfred Street.

We want people to prepare two songs. It would be great if it was a Beatles song, but any song will do.

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions

If people can't make it today, we can have more auditions at the call backs next week.

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions

Negotiations are underway for venues and there's plans for the production to be staged in Cape Town between August and December.

Email deltaonproductions@gmail.com or call 066 336 2582 to find out more about the auditions.

Scroll up for the full interview.




