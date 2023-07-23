VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
JOHANNESBURG - Eight police officers caught on video assaulting three civilians on a highway in Johannesburg earlier this month will be placed under arrest.
The members attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail were suspended following the surfacing of the video documenting the assault, that went viral on social media.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will be processed at the Sandton Police Station on Sunday night.
Ipid is yet to provide more details regarding the matter.
"The eight VIP protection service members will be handing themselves over to the Sandton police station for processing before they are taken to court," said national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
They are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Earlier this month, a viral video showed the men beating and kicking two men on the side of the N1 highway, in Johannesburg.
This article first appeared on EWN : VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
