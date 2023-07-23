Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing





To celebrate the power and resilience of women, motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.

The workshops will take place at Life Day Spa on the 31 July and 1 August 2023 and encourages women to prioritise their well-being.

No one knows the struggle to find peace and healing more than Forbes, who continues to mourn the loss of her son, South African hip hop star Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Forbes was killed in a shooting in Durban in February.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, Forbes has used her social media platform to share, inspire and uplift.

She's been lauded for the immense strength and resilience she's displayed, in the face of tragedy and grief.

My life is not private and I was just cast into this public space without choosing it. At some point, I realised I have so many stories to share. And by sharing my story, there's healing in talking. When you realise how many lives you can touch, it becomes a gift. I just realised there's so many more lives to touch. Lynn Forbes, motivational speaker

I've heard so many people reach out to me on social media. You can only express empathy once you've gone through pain. It's become a safe space where people feel they can let go. And I really believe it's become my calling to share my story. Lynn Forbes, motivational speaker

Mia says creating nurturing spaces are important.

I work with corporates, academic institutions and the public and everyone's grappling with something. Based on the current climate, there's stress, anxiety and burnout. I think its about creating safe spaces where the mind, body and soul allows you to release those thoughts and feel that your emotions are valid. It's also about becoming more self aware to take ownership pf your life. Khadjiah Mia, life coach

It's about taking a step inside yourself and also listening to your breath. The sessions focus on breath work, mindfulness, guided meditation. We want people to awaken their senses and equip themselves with the self management tools to move forward. Khadjiah Mia, life coach

There's self care and there's soul care. Soul care is giving myself permission to believe that I deserve the self care. Lynn Forbes, motivational speaker

Participants can expect a two hour session, lunch, a massage treatment and a gift bag. There's also some giveaways on the cards.

To book, WhatsApp or call Kay on 082 857 4446.

