The psychology of motivation and rewards
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
Human beings do things for two reasons. One is that they can, which speaks to ability. Secondly, they want to - which speaks to motivation.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Are you someone who needs motivation and reward when it comes to completing tasks?
There are probably a number of adults who wish they could be kids again and get a gold star or some sort of incentive for doing things they don’t really want to do.
For example, being rewarded for doing the dishes, the laundry, or for just getting out of bed to go to a job they don't like.
Whether you're young or old, everyone likes to be rewarded for their efforts.
Motivation happens at three levels. At a personal level, social level and things.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
According to Psychology Today, our motivations fall into two categories: extrinsic and intrinsic.
"Intrinsic motivation is the drive that comes purely from within, without any ostensible external rewards. Extrinsic motivation is any reason someone does work other than the joy of doing the work itself. Anything promised for completing the task or received as a result of completing the task are extrinsic motivators."
An article by Incentive Solutions, titled ‘Why Do Incentives Work?’, explains that scientists have a foundational explanation for why rewards work.
“That answer? A chemical in the brain called dopamine."
Dopamine is the feel-good or pleasure chemical released in our brains in response to enjoyable experiences.
We do things because it gives us pleasure to do them or the opposite. Pleasure and punishment will motivate us to do things. We do things not just because it's fun, but because it's meaningful.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
So, while it might feel good to get rewarded, the reality is that there are some tasks in life that we simply need to do without having the motivation or being rewarded for getting it done.
This article first appeared on 702 : The psychology of motivation and rewards
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/motivation-positive-can-winner-3131641/
