KZN gold mine adopts new approach to address scourge of illegal mining
DURBAN - A small gold mine in the north of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a new approach to address the scourge of illegal mining, and it seems to be paying off.
Bosveld Gold Mine, near Pongola, launched a cooperative to employ illegal miners (zama zamas) previously wreaking havoc on mining grounds.
Their key to success is securing the cooperation of the group’s leader by offering him a better life.
Previously sentenced to four years in prison for illicit mining crimes, Mhlonipheni Mavuso was once a feared ringleader of 170 zama zamas.
But Mavuso is now legally cashing in on gold, after turning over a new leaf.
He explained that he worked as a zama zama for more than 30 years.
“It was difficult but because I was young, I was 16 years old – I did not really care about all of that. I was working for food for my family.”
However, you shouldn’t let his reserved and shy demeanour fool you, Mavuso was a man with a past steeped in violence.
The CEO of Bosveld Gold Mine, Quinton George, explained how Mavuso commanded a mob to reign hellfire on the mine, destroying almost R6 million worth of equipment.
“A group of about 100 community members, led by Mhlonipheni, raided the mine, [and] invaded it. They burnt two excavators, [and] smashed up about two cars.”
