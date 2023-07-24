Joburg explosion: Site must be declared safe before water & power are restored
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents affected by the Johannesburg gas explosion on Bree Street might not have water and electricity supply on Monday, as the area is still not cleared.
On 19 July, the underground explosion tore through the long stretch of road, damaging at least 23 vehicles, some filled with passengers.
One person died in the incident.
City Power and Johannesburg Water both stopped supplying directly to the area, after some of their infrastructure was damaged in the explosion.
Both essential service utility providers said they would only send their technicians in to repair their lines after the area was declared safe.
But City of Joburg management said that it could not confirm the timeline for clearance, as that was dependent on the findings of the investigations.
The city's Floyd Brink said his teams were working around the clock to ensure they met their own deadlines.
“Our teams of Joburg Water and City Power are now on standby. As soon as the place is declared to be safe, they will be working very closely with the teams.”
He said the buildings in the area were declared safe, adding that they needed to ensure the underground networks were in good condition too.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg explosion: Site must be declared safe before water & power are restored
